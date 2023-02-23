Whitmer announces 140 new jobs in Jackson, Macomb counties

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that two business expansion projects will bring 140 good-paying jobs in Jackson and Warren.

Commonwealth Industries and Home Depot are the two companies expanding in these cities.

"Today's expansions in Jackson and Warren by Commonwealth Industries and Home Depot will create and support 140 new good-paying jobs and build on our economic momentum," said Governor Whitmer. "Let's keep working together to grow our economy and create good-paying jobs. Our bipartisan economic development tools helped us bring home $17 billion in projects securing 15,500 jobs. Recently, I introduced my budget proposal, which included investments in regional economic development, our bipartisan economic development fund, and other workforce and community programs to bring jobs and resources to communities in Michigan. Together, we'll keep supporting our talented manufacturing workforce and innovative businesses so they can thrive and grow in Michigan."

Commonwealth Industries is an electrical engineering consulting firm that has renovated the Comerica Bank facility in downtown Jackson to serve as its new headquarters and showroom.

This is expected to generate a total capital investment of $4.2 million and create 60 engineering and office management positions.

The company chose Michigan over Texas, and in addition to the 60 jobs this expansion project will create, it will also bring 120 existing jobs to Jackson. Individuals interested in careers at Commonwealth can visit here.

Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, will build a new distribution center at the former Warren Transmission Plant in Warren.

This facility will provide same-day and next-day deliveries in the Midwest. This project is set to generate a total capital investment of $6.1 million and bring 80 new jobs.

Michigan was chosen over Ohio for the site of the distribution center.

The jobs involve preparing large and bulk items for shipping and offer consistent schedules, competitive pay, training programs, tuition reimbursement and more! Interested individuals can apply here.