What Michiganders should know about airline policies while traveling over July 4th

(CBS DETROIT) — With Fourth of July travel in full swing, consumers should know what's changed since the last big travel season in December 2023.

In April, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued new consumer protection rules that could save travelers $500 million annually.

As of Tuesday night, the Detroit Metro Airport had only two delayed flights and no canceled flights, a far cry from when Darron Cole flew for the last time a couple of years ago.

"I got a really good ticket that I thought was too good to be true," Cole said. "Turns out it was too good to be true and my flight was delayed more than six hours."

Cole also said the airline that his ticket was with didn't offer any compensation, but he was also unaware he should have asked for it.

Even with the Department of Transportation's new compensation requirements, there's no specified amount that must be given.

"That compensation is still not totally clear," said David Fishman, owner of Cadillac Travel Group in Southfield. "You really have to be your own advocate and know what your own rights are."

Fishman recommends making yourself aware of the differences between different airline policies before you book your trip.

"If you search, you will find your rights," Fishman said. "You need to find out what those rights are so you can be prepared in the situation. That way you know what you deserve and and what you can ask for."

It's a lesson that Cole wished he didn't have to learn the hard way.

"It was real inconvenient and I wish I would've known about the compensation differences," Cole told CBS News Detroit. "I would've pursued I just didn't know."