What to know about Detroit's snow removal policy

(CBS DETROIT) - As a winter weather storm is on the way, city officials shared information about Detroit's snow removal policy.

The Department of Public Works maintains 673 miles of major roads and 1884 of residential streets, while the Wayne County Road Commission maintains freeways.

The state of Michigan maintains:

Michigan Avenue

Woodward Avenue

Gratiot Avenue

Wayne County maintains:

Outer Drive

West McNichols Road

West 7 Mile Road

The Department of Public Works says 50+ trucks will be out on the roads during each snow event.

Here is the city's three-level system followed for removing snow:

Level 1 (three inches or less of snow and/or freezing rain)

According to city officials, 80% of snow events in Detroit fall under this category

Crews remove snow only from major thoroughfare by salting. In addition to this, bike lanes are also salted.

All roads cleared for vehicular traffic within 24 hours of snow stopping. Bike lanes will be salted within 36 hours of the snow stopping.

Level 2 (three to six inches of snow)

Snow is removed only from major thoroughfare by plowing and/or salting roads.

Bike lanes will be plowed and salted as needed. Depending on the amount of snow in the bike lanes, it will be pushed to the curb or hauled away.

High priority roads will be cleared within 24 hours of the snow stopping and all roads and bike lanes will be cleared within 48-72 of the snow stopping.

Level 3 (six or more inches of snow)

Major thoroughfares will be plowed and salted.

Snow will be removed from all roads and then bike lanes will be cleared.

Residential streets will be plowed at least 16 feet wide and within a half inch to the ground.

If city officials declare a snow emergency, parking will be restricted along major thoroughfare

If a snow emergency is declared, residents should be aware of where they park their vehicles. There will be signs posted up to 48 hours in advance notifying residents that parking is prohibited so that crews can plow.

Any streets with a red and white sign posted are first priority for plowing during snow emergencies.

If a car is left on one of these designated streets during a snow emergency, police can ticket and tow the vehicle.