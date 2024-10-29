A look at what you can and cannot bring to voting locations in Michigan

What can and cannot you bring to vote in Michigan? City clerk explains.

(CBS DETROIT) - Voting in person has begun ahead of election day next week. Here's what you need to know before heading to a polling location.

"You can't campaign within 100 feet of the entrance or inside the building. Depending on the location where you're voting, weapons may be prohibited. I just recommend against bringing weapons to any polling location," said Swope. " said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

Depending on location, voting locations, such as schools or churches, could have a weapons ban.

You can also not wear shirts or hats with the names or pictures of any candidates on the ballot. But Swope says there's a way around that.

"Just a couple days ago, we had this group come in, and one of them had a full-on campaign shirt. Somebody with [that voter] had a jacket, so they got their friend's jacket and zipped it up, and that's fine," " Swope said, adding that voters can take off the shirt or turn it inside out.

Swope says voters can bring cellphones to the voting booth to look up information, but they cannot take pictures of their ballots. It's also OK if voters need help inside the voting booth.

"You do have the right to bring someone with you to assist you," Swope said. "Except that it can't be your employer or their representative or your union or their representative."