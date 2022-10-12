Weatherization program gets increase in funding to help low-income residents reduce heating bills

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed October as Weatherization Month and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is receiving an increase in federal funding for its weatherization program.

The Weatherization Assistance Program reduces energy costs at homes by about $283 per year and impacts about 1,500 low-income families in the state.

Officials say income eligibility is up to 200% of the federal poverty level or $36,620 for a household of two or $55,500 for a household of four.

President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which created $3.5 billion in funding for the Weatherization Assistance Program, on top of the program's current funding.

Michigan will receive more than $183 million over the life of this stimulus, which officials say is estimated at five to seven years.

"MDHHS wants to make sure Michigan residents can keep their heat turned on this winter," said Elizabeth Hertel, the department's director. "Getting your home weatherized will reduce energy costs, allowing you to spend your money on food, clothing and other critical household needs."

The additional funding has been released and will be available for weatherization operators to use by Nov. 1.

For more information on the Weatherization Assistance Program, visit here.