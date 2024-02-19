Wayne State University pushes back enrollment deposit deadline due to FAFSA delay

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne State University pushed back its enrollment deposit deadline to assist students as they face delays with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The university extended its enrollment deposit due date to June 1 from the previous May 1 deadline.

An enrollment deposit must be paid when a student accepts their admission offer.

Information about students from their FAFSA applications will take longer to get to higher education institutions, which prompted the university's extension.

"Upon learning that FAFSA information will be delayed in reaching higher education institutions until mid-March, Wayne State made a decision to allow you more time to make a well-informed college decision," according to the university's website. "This is why we've extended our traditional May 1 deadline, for all fall 2024 admitted students, to June 1. Our commitment to educational access and student success is part of the fabric of our community. If you or your family have any questions as you navigate the enrollment process, please contact us. We are here to support you because Warriors help each other."

For more information about the enrollment deposit and how it works, visit Wayne State University's website.