Wayne State University hosts Michigan Masters Swimming State Championship

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne State University played host to the 2024 Michigan Masters Swimming State Championship meet over the weekend.

Teams from across the Motor City and beyond took to the pool lanes of the WSU natatorium.

Some of those teams included the Detroit 100, which included members of the Detroit Fire Department.

They weren't the only ones representing, though.

Christopher Nunnery is a member of what he says is the largest Black swim team in the state. The Detroit native says even though all eyes are on the NFL Draft coming to Detroit, he knows a sport like swimming brings a different kind of energy to town, with long-lasting benefits in the pool.

"It's a large reward because, with anything, it's not just you swimming while you're swimming; it carries on," said Nunnery. "It goes straight into a life-saving skill. Most swimmers become lifeguards; most lifeguards become firefighters, EMTs, or police officers if they don't go on they own track."

The meet concluded on Sunday.