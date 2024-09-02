Wayne County road closed for emergency repairs due to culvert issues

Michigan State Fair shooting investigation ongoing, Kamala Harris to visit Detroit and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County road will be temporarily closed so crews can make emergency repairs to address culvert issues, officials said.

Canton Center Road over Willow Creek, south of Joy Road, in Canton Township, was closed by the Wayne Country Department of Public Services for the repairs.

Detours while portion of Canton Center Road is closed

For northbound traffic on Canton Center Road, drivers should go through the Canton Center Road and Sheldon Center Road intersection, turning right onto Sheldon Center Road and then Sheldon Road.

Drivers should continue traveling north on Sheldon Road, and then turn left on Joy Road, to continue to Canton Center Road, officials said.

Southbound traffic should turn left on Joy Road, right onto Sheldon Road and right onto Sheldon Center Road. Then, they should continue to Canton Center Road.

The Wayne County Department of Public Services says it is working to "complete these essential repairs as swiftly as possible" but didn't say when it expects the roadway to reopen.

For more information, people can visit the county's website or the 24-hour customer service center at 888-762-3273 or