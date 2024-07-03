Federal officials encourage Wayne County residents to review newly released flood maps

(CBS DETROIT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency released flood maps for Wayne County residents and business owners to review.

The flood insurance rate maps were created with the help of local, state and FEMA officials so that residents could learn more about flood risks and potential flood insurance requirements, according to a news release.

The current maps are available online.

Community members are encouraged to identify any concerns about the maps and participate in a 90-day appeal period beginning July 10. FEMA says appeals should have technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support claims. Property owners can submit a written comment if they see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information, including a missed or misspelled road name or incorrect corporate boundary.

A live chat service about the maps is available online at http://go.usa.gov/r6C. Residents can also contact a FEMA map specialist at 877-FEMA-MAP or email FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.

FEMA will notify communities of the final maps after resolving all comments and appeals.

The department says most homeowners' insurance policies do not cover flooding and they should talk to their insurance agent.