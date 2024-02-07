Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center could lose license after new investigation

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 7, 2024

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Juvenile Center is one step closer to losing its license, according to a Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources investigation.

The state has plans to downgrade the facility's status for a second time, documents show.

This comes from a state investigation blaming staffing failures on a 12-year-old being assaulted by other children at the facility, documents show.

Top leaders knew about the dangerous conditions, but did nothing, according to the investigation.

A spokesperson for the MDHHS released a statement saying,

The department formally notified Wayne County of its intent to place the license for Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center in second provisional status. The findings of this investigation resulted in a recommendation for second provisional. Wayne County has 30 days to appeal this action. If Wayne County appeals, the recommendation goes to the department's Division of Child Welfare Disciplinary Action Unit for a compliance conference. If there is no resolution, then the matter goes before an administrative law judge. The investigation report that recommends a second provisional license is attached.

The downgrade would place the center on what's called a "second provisional license" that would last six months, according to the investigation. This would extend, issue a full license, refuse, or renew it.

The jail is overseen by the Wayne County executive's office.

CBS Detroit has reached out to Wayne County Juvenile Center for comment.