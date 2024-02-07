Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center could lose license after new investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Juvenile Center is one step closer to losing its license, according to a Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources investigation.
The state has plans to downgrade the facility's status for a second time, documents show.
This comes from a state investigation blaming staffing failures on a 12-year-old being assaulted by other children at the facility, documents show.
Top leaders knew about the dangerous conditions, but did nothing, according to the investigation.
A spokesperson for the MDHHS released a statement saying,
The downgrade would place the center on what's called a "second provisional license" that would last six months, according to the investigation. This would extend, issue a full license, refuse, or renew it.
The jail is overseen by the Wayne County executive's office.
CBS Detroit has reached out to Wayne County Juvenile Center for comment.
