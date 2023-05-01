4 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Waterford Township man

(CBS DETROIT) - Four individuals have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Waterford Township man.

Two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, all of Pontiac, have been arrested, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Hammond and Nelson streets at about 12:39 a.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of 22-year-old Armani Terrell Baker in the front seat of a Ford Fusion.

According to the sheriff's office, the car was stopped in the middle of Hammond Street with the doors open. They discovered Baker had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the suspects are being held at the Oakland County Jail, and the two juvenile suspects are being held at Children's Village.

Authorities believe the motive in this fatal shooting was robbery.

"Across this county and the country, it just seems there is less and less value placed on life," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "The tragic loss of a life as a result of a petty robbery is an example. We look forward to these four being held fully accountable for this senseless violent act."