Watch live: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2024 State of the City address

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his 2024 State of the City address at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church. 

Wednesday's State of the City address marks Duggan's 11th since he delivered his first address in February 2014. With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, Duggan's speech will focus on Detroit's ongoing fiscal and neighborhood revitalization. 

READ: New study finds housing value for Detroit Black homeowners increased nearly $3 billion between 2014-2022

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the address beginning at 6:50 p.m. 

READ: Detroit's credit rating rebounds, Mayor Mike Duggan celebrates fiscal success after a decade

