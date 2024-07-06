Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium this Saturday for an Eastern Conference matchup against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into this match off of a 4-0 road victory against Miami FC last weekend. After a difficult first half, Rhys Williams would find the back of the net right before the half to give Detroit a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The floodgates opened for DCFC in the second half, as Michael Bryant doubled the lead in the 51st minute, and then a Maxi Rodriguez brace off of the bench would close out the game as Le Rouge jumped back into fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

For his stellar performance against Miami, Michael Bryant was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for week 17. In addition to his goal, Bryant completed 65 of 68 passes and won 3 of 4 attempted duels throughout the 90 minutes.

Tampa Bay Rowdies come into this match sitting one position above DCFC in the Eastern Conference standings. Rowdies currently sit in fourth place on 28 points, just two points above DCFC's 26 points. A win for Le Rouge would see them leap back into the top four, above the line for a home playoff match.

Last weekend, Tampa Bay fell on the road to Loudoun United 2-0. After controlling possession throughout the game, Rowdies couldn't find the back of the net, as Loudoun broke through the back line in the 15th minute and right at the end in the 90th.

Tampa Bay striker Manuel Arteaga is having an outstanding season so far. Through 15 matches this season, Arteaga has found the back of the net ten times, the third most in USL Championship play.

These two clubs faced off twice last season, with Rowdies winning both times. In the most recent encounter, it was a night to forget for Le Rouge in St. Petersburg, as Rowdies walked away with a 5-1 victory. Last time out at Keyworth, Rowdies walked away with a 1-0 victory from a Charlie Dennis penalty kick in the 79th minute.

Detroit City continues a short two-game homestead next Saturday, facing Western Conference foe Memphis 901 FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.