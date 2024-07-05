Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. River Light FC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC is set to host River Light FC in its first-ever playoff match since forming a women's team in 2020 in the USL W League's Central Conference Semifinal. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on Friday with streaming available at CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge earned its first-ever playoff berth on the women's side after winning the Great Lakes Division with an undefeated record of 10-2-0. Key wins included doing the double over W League stalwarts Midwest United FC and a crucial victory over Kalamazoo FC late in the season to cement their spot in the playoffs.

Most recently, Detroit City FC picked up three points on the road to AFC Ann Arbor in their final match of the regular season, with defender Acadia Murphy starting the scoring in the first half with an inch-perfect header from a corner kick. The scoring would be continued in the second half, with forwards Lily Jeakle and Kayla Addison netting goals for themselves. This was the seventh match that Le Rouge scored multiple goals in a match. Their clean sheet was the eighth of the season.

River Light FC booked their ticket to the USL W League playoffs by way of earning the wildcard slot, achieving points per match tally of 2.08, good enough for second place in the Heartland Division, one place behind Minnesota Aurora FC. Both times the two sides faced off, there wasn't much in the contests. River Light and Minnesota drew 1-1 at the start of the season before Minnesota defeated River Light in the return fixture, 3-2, in a tightly contested match.

Detroit City FC assisted River Light in their playoff bid by defeating Midwest United FC last Thursday, knocking Midwest United out of the wildcard race. 2024 was River Light FC's first season competing in the USL W League.

The winner of Friday's match will go on to face the winner of Minnesota Aurora and Indy Eleven on Sunday in the Central Conference Final at Keyworth Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Tickets for the weekend and more information can be found at: https://www.detcityfc.com/wlplayoffsatkeyworth/

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.