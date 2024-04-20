Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC returns to USL Championship action this Saturday at Keyworth Stadium as they prepare to host Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff is set for 4 PM EDT, and the game will be broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into this game off of a 1-0 victory on Tuesday night against Michigan Stars FC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. A Maxi Rodriguez strike in the 93rd minute gave Detroit the lead they had been searching for all evening. Detroit advances to the Round of 32 for the second time in club history, with the previous time being the 2022 competition.

Detroit remains undefeated at 4-0-0 in the USL Championship, marking the club's best start to a season in the USL Championship. With the perfect record, Detroit sits third in the Eastern Conference, with Charleston Battery at the top on 15 points and a record of 4-0-3, and Louisville City at second on 12 points and a record of 4-1-0. Louisville sits second on goal differential.

Oakland Roots SC comes into this match off of their 2-1 extra-time victory in the third round of the US Open Cup against El Farolito SC. After going down 1-0 in the 12th minute, a Memo Diaz goal just before halftime got Oakland on level terms. Ali Elmasnaouy would score in the 98th minute to put Roots ahead and give them the victory.

Oakland is currently 2-3-1 in the USL Championship. In their last league match, they won 3-2 on the road against El Paso Locomotive FC. A Niall Logue goal in the 31st-minute goal got Roots on the board. It would be a Johnny Rodriguez second-half brace that would put Roots ahead in the game and get them their second victory of the year.

These two teams only faced off once last season. At Pioneer Stadium in Oakland, a Johnny Rodriguez goal in the 1st minute would see Oakland jump out to an early lead, but Stephen Carroll's goal just four minutes later leveled the score. Both teams would try to find the upper hand for the next 85 minutes, but nobody could find the back of the net, and the game would end in a 1-1 draw.

Tickets for Saturday's match are still available and can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.