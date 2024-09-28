Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC heads out to the West Coast for the final time this season, facing off against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night. Kickoff from Cardinale Stadium is set for 10 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into this match off a 2-1 home victory over top-of-the-table Louisville City FC. Maxi Rodriguez opened the scoring in this match with a goal off a free kick in the 17th minute. After Louisville converted a penalty right before the half, Lou City would go down to ten men five minutes into the second half, and Connor Rutz would score the game-winning goal on an open net in the 67th minute.

Maxi Rodriguez was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 29 for his opening goal and the assist on the game-winner.

With the three points claimed on Sunday, Detroit City is still in fourth place in the Eastern Conference but has put some distance between itself and fifth-place Birmingham Legion FC. DCFC now has 45 points in the season, and Birmingham has 41 points. With recent results, Detroit has also moved within a point of third place Tampa Bay Rowdies, who sit on 46 points.

Monterey Bay FC has had a tough run of form recently, having not won a game since early July. The California-based side has played ten matches since their last win, drawing five matches and losing five. Monterey has picked up three points in the most recent five matches and scored no goals.

These two sides have only faced off twice since Detroit City joined the USL Championship. Last season, Le Rouge picked up their first victory over Monterey Bay, defeating them 1-0 at Keyworth Stadium. An Alex Lara own goal in the 75th minute was the difference in that match. In the only match played in California, the game ended in a 0-0 draw in 2022.

Detroit City heads to South Carolina next weekend to face off against Charleston Battery in a crucial game for the Push to the Playoffs. Le Rouge will return to Keyworth on Oct. 12 in the penultimate home game of the regular season against Indy Eleven. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.