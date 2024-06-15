Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Midwest United FC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC is looking to take a massive step toward its first-ever playoff berth for a women's team, hosting Midwest United FC at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday evening, the second match of a Detroit City FC doubleheader. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the match will be streamed on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into Saturday's contest looking to shake off a dominant but frustrating 0-0 draw on the road to 6th place Cleveland Force SC. Detroit City FC dominated the match for all 90 minutes, fashioning chance after chance after chance in both halves, but found themselves unable to break the deadlock. This was only the second time this season that Cleveland had picked up points.

Midwest United FC is fresh off a challenging 2-0 road loss to Kalamazoo FC on Thursday evening, only their second loss of the season. Kalamazoo FC took advantage of playing at home and found comfort when going forward, a rare thing for a team playing against Midwest United.

Saturday's match has the potential to have gigantic playoff implications, with both teams sitting atop the USL W League Great Lakes Division. Having both played seven games, Detroit City FC currently leads the pack with a Points Per Match tally of 2.43, besting Midwest United's total of 2.14.

Since founding a women's side in 2020, Detroit City FC has never defeated Midwest United FC, giving them 'bogey team' status amongst supporters. This goes back to the first-ever match for the Le Rouge women's side, resulting in a loss on the road to Midwest United in the squad's inaugural season of 2020.

This is the penultimate home match for the USL W League side, with the team set to welcome Kalamazoo FC to Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, June 22. This match is the first of a doubleheader, concluding with an International Friendly for the men's side, who welcome Pumas UNAM of Liga MX to Keyworth Stadium.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.