Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Michiana Lions

(CBS DETROIT) - Le Rouge is set for its second USL W League home match this week. In a rescheduled match, it will welcome W League newcomers Michiana Lions to Keyworth Stadium on Thursday evening. The match will be streamed live on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit City FC comes into Thursday's match with all of the momentum following two consecutive wins over Flint City AFC by scorelines of 1-0 and 2-1, respectively. Le Rouge sits tied with Midwest United FC at the top of the Great Lakes Division, with both sides boasting records of 2-0-0.

Michiana Lions FC has struggled in their inaugural season in the Great Lakes Division, currently sitting with a record of 0-0-2 following losses to Kalamazoo FC and Midwest United FC to scorelines of 3-0 and 4-0, respectively. Their -7 goal differential is the worst in the conference after two matches. This will be the first-ever matchup between Le Rouge and Michiana Lions.

This match was originally scheduled to be an away contest for Detroit City FC, but now Le Rouge will travel to South Bend, Indiana, for the reverse fixture on June 19.

Following Thursday's match, Detroit City FC is set to welcome Cleveland Force SC on Saturday, June 1 in a 4 p.m. kickoff with tickets available at detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.