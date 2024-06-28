Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC heads back on the road this Saturday, traveling down to South Beach to face off against Miami FC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge enters this match after losing to Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday evening. A stunning Rhys Williams goal in the 38th minute gave Detroit the 1-0 lead going into the half, but two goals conceded off corners in the last 10 minutes cost Detroit City three points.

Miami FC has struggled out of the gate, winning only two games in 16 matches. Their last win came back on April 27, when they beat San Antonio FC at home 2-1. Miami sits in 12th place, last in the Eastern Conference, with 8 points and 16 games played.

Last weekend, Miami picked up a rare point as they drew with Loudoun United FC 2-2. Frank Lopez and Michael Lawrence opened the scoring in the first half, putting Miami up 2-0 going into the half. Loudoun would score two goals in three minutes at the beginning of the second half, and the draw would be how the match ended.

These two faced off twice last season, with Detroit pulling off a victory in the most recent matchup, a 2-1 win at Keyworth last September. In their most recent matchup at Riccardo Silva Stadium, the teams drew 0-0 last April.

Detroit City returns to Keyworth Stadium next Saturday, July 6, to face off against Eastern Conference foe Tampa Bay Rowdies. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.