Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Kalamazoo United

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC is set for another top-of-the-table clash in the USL W League, welcoming Kalamazoo FC in their final home match of the USL W League regular season. A win for Le Rouge will see them take another massive step toward a playoff berth. The match will be streamed for free on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit City is fresh off of a 3-2 win on the road to Michiana Lions on a hot Wednesday night in Indiana. Le Rouge flew out to a strong 3-0 lead before a late push from Michiana nearly spoiled the party. Eventually, Detroit was able to see out the match to claim all three points in a tricky contest.

Both sides occupy the top two places in the USL W League standings, with Le Rouge sitting top with 2.56 Points per Game, besting Kalamazoo FC's tally of 2.00. Kalamazoo FC is level with Midwest United FC, having played a match more.

This is the second meeting between these two sides this season, with Kalamazoo taking points off of Le Rouge earlier in the season at home in a tightly contested 0-0 draw at Mayors Riverfront Park in a match that got chippy at times.

With just three games remaining for Detroit City FC and Midwest United FC and two for Kalamazoo FC, the playoff picture is a lot clearer than last week. Midwest United FC can only achieve a maximum of 27 points this season, while Kalamazoo can only achieve a maximum of 26 points. Detroit City FC sits on 23 points, needing only five out of nine to claim the Great Lakes Division title and a first-ever playoff berth.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.