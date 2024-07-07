Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven in Central Conference Finals

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC will host Indy Eleven in the USL W League's Central Conference Final on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 1 p.m. You can stream the game for free on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge earned its first-ever home playoff victory on Friday evening, defeating River Light FC 3-0. Le Rouge found the goal early in the 5th minute, as a cross by Kate Childers perfectly found Lilley Bosley in the box, and her shot found the back of the net. Lily Jeakle doubled the lead in the 68th minute with a beautifully placed corner into the box. An Emily Pagett strike from 20 yards out would finish the game for Le Rouge, walking away with the 3-0 victory.

This will be Le Rouge's first appearance in a championship game since forming a women's first team in 2020.

Indy Eleven advanced to the Central Conference Final in the earlier game on Friday, defeating Minnesota Aurora FC 2-1. Like Le Rouge, Indy started the game quickly, scoring in the third minute with a beautiful cross into the box off a corner. Minnesota would tie the game up in the 66th minute. As the game seemed to be going toward extra time, a counter-attacking opportunity led to Indy Eleven's game-winning goal in the 82nd minute.

Indy Eleven finished top of the Valley Division, claiming 23 points throughout the campaign, picking up seven wins, one loss, and two draws.

The winner of this match will advance to the USL W League National Semifinals, which will take place from July 12 to July 14 and will be held at a location to be announced.

Tickets for the championship match and more information can be found at: https://www.detcityfc.com/wlplayoffsatkeyworth/

