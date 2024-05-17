Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Flint City AFC

(CBS DETROIT) - After a huge win to start the season on the road against Flint City AFC last Saturday, Detroit City FC is set for a rematch against last year's Great Lakes Division champions in the club's 2024 USL W League home opener on Saturday, May 18 in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Keyworth Stadium. The match will be streamed for free for all supporters on CBSDetroit.com.

It was an intense and cagey match last weekend at Atwood Stadium in Flint, Michigan which saw Detroit City FC come out victorious against Flint City AFC thanks to a second-half goal from midfielder Emily Pagett. Le Rouge had the better chances throughout the 90 minutes, coming from an inspired performance from talented young forward Lily Jeakle after an incredible defensive stand from the Detroit City backline laid the foundation for success going forward.

Detroit City FC's season-opening win on the road has placed the squad in 7th place in the national USL W League Power Rankings and atop the Great Lakes Division after the first matchweek.

Last season Detroit City FC and Flint City AFC competed on three occasions with Le Rouge playing to a record of 0-2-1 which included a 5-0 loss to the eventual champions of the Great Lakes Division at Keyworth Stadium at the tail end of the 2023 season.

Flint City AFC qualified for the 2023 USL W League playoffs, where they would lose to the eventual National Championship-winning Indy Eleven FC in the first round at Atwood Stadium.

Tickets for the 2024 USL W League Home Opener can be purchased at detcityfc.com/tickets.

Following Saturday's Home Opener, it'll be a quick turnaround for Le Rouge as the squad prepares for a first-ever matchup with Michiana Lions FC, a match set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, May 23.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.