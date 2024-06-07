Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. AFC Ann Arbor

(CBS DETROIT) - Following a tricky draw on the road to Kalamazoo FC on Tuesday evening, Detroit City FC is looking to get back to winning ways and continue its unbeaten run when the squad welcomes AFC Ann Arbor to Keyworth Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and the match will be streamed live on CBSDetroit.com.

In a midweek matchup that got chippy at times, Detroit City FC created the better of the chances on the road to Kalamazoo FC but found themselves unable to break the deadlock. Forwards Hannah Crum and Emily Pagett came closest to opening the scoring but both were denied by clutch saves from the Kalamazoo goalkeeper.

AFC Ann Arbor comes into Saturday's match looking to get momentum back after falling 4-1 to Midwest United FC on the west side of Michigan. Ann Arbor fell behind in the match early, finding themselves 2-0 down after just ten minutes of play. This loss dropped them into third place in the Great Lakes Division, bringing their record to 3-1-2 on the season.

Last season Detroit City FC dominated AFC Ann Arbor in both meetings between the two sides with Le Rouge coming out victorious at Keyworth Stadium 4-1, before ending their regular season with a 6-0 routing in a rain-shortened match in Ann Arbor.

Longtime fans of Detroit City FC will remember AFC Ann Arbor from the days Le Rouge competed in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). These two clubs first met in 2016 with AFC Ann Arbor playing against Detroit City FC in the club's first-ever match at Keyworth Stadium, ending in a 1-1 draw.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.