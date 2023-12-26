Man killed after police chase ends in crash in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect has been killed after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Warren on Tuesday, police said.

At about 12:09 p.m. on Dec. 26, two officers were on patrol and conducted a traffic stop on a red 2015 Chevy Cruze in the area of Van Dyke and Stevens for a traffic violation.

Police say the officers approached the male driver, explained why they stopped him and asked for his identification. The driver told officers he did not have his ID and they asked him to exit the vehicle.

The suspect then put the vehicle in drive and sped off. They pursued the suspect vehicle onto northbound Lawrence, south of 10 Mile in Center Line. According to police, the suspect then drove through a field near Lawrence and 10 Mile before heading westbound on 10 Mile.

When the suspect driver reached 10 Mile and Ryan, he allegedly ran a red light and hit a Ford F-150 and then a Penske box truck.

Police say this happened just three minutes after the pursuit began.

Officers tried to rescue the suspect driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.

A gun was found on the front floorboard of the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

"Like every police pursuit, this pursuit was closely monitored in real time by patrol supervisors," said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. "Traffic was light and the speeds were moderate throughout the entire pursuit which lasted approximately 3 minutes in length. Thankfully, no officers or other motorists were injured during this incident. We are aware of one handgun being located in the vehicle at this point in the investigation. I know that our investigators will be examining the driver's background to gather more insight into this situation. This driver is dead due to the choice he made to flee from officers. Fleeing the police unfortunately cost this driver his life."