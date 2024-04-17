Metro Detroit man accused of touching 11-year-old girl in Home Depot bathroom

Ex-Michigan House Speaker charged, Detroit mayor to deliver State of the City and more top stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old man is charged after authorities said he allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old girl inside a Home Depot bathroom in Warren.

Elijah Lawrence is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of larceny less than $200. He is charged as a habitual second offender, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

He was arraigned in 37th District Court and received a $250,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and have no contact with the victim, any children or Home Depot.

Warren police said on April 14, the young girl and her sister were in the bathroom when Lawrence entered. The two girls were leaving the bathroom when Lawrence allegedly followed them and touched the 11-year-old.

The young girl told a family member, who notified workers. The employees located Lawrence inside the store and followed him while calling 911. Lawrence then ran out and allegedly stole a bike as he fled.

Police arrested him less than 24 hours later, on April 15. Authorities said Lawrence is accused of breaking into a car in the Home Depot parking lot prior to the assault.

Police said Lawrence has prior convictions of motor vehicle theft and several felony arrests.