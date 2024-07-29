Warren City Council makes changes to public comment rules

Metro Detroit city residents consider legal action against city council over public comment rules

Metro Detroit city residents consider legal action against city council over public comment rules

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — City officials in Warren have implemented new rules for public comments after instances of threats, disrespectful comments, and unruly participants, according to Angela Rogenseus, who sits on the city council.

"It is keeping public comment germane to the issues of the city," Rogensues said.

During a special meeting on July 25, Warren City Council unanimously voted yes to amend its rules surrounding public comment.

New rules for commenters and consequences for those who step out of line have been established. However, some residents said they believe the charges violate the First Amendment.

"I am outraged and very frustrated that they would do this," said Jerry Bell.

Bell regularly attends city council meetings and is known for his public comments.

Recently, he accused Rogensues of "throwing her own father under the bus" to get re-elected.

At that meeting on July 9, Rogenues was brought to tears and ended up leaving the meeting.

Rogensues said Bell's statement prompted the city council to try to limit personal attacks and what they consider harassment.

"To get up and talk about family members or to name-call and to harass other elected officials, that is not germane to our job and to our work. We have decided as a body that that is no longer acceptable," Rogensues said.

Rogensues also said she has no issue with residents being critical of any activity the council is involved in, but the personal attacks are unnecessary, and the council will have individuals removed for unruly behavior.

Meanwhile, Bell said he is prepared to legally challenge the new rules once adopted.