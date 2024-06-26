Watch CBS News
Video shows semi-truck losing control on Michigan highway, crashing into construction truck

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A semi-truck lost control and crashed into a work truck on a Michigan highway on Monday, police said. 

Video footage shows that at about 12:30 p.m. on crews were working in a construction zone on southbound US-127 in Delhi Township when a semi-truck with two gravel haulers lost control and left the roadway. 

The second hauler fish-tailed and hit a parked truck that two construction workers were sitting in, according to state police.

The passenger sustained minor injuries. 

State police say the semi-truck driver was cited for careless driving in a construction zone. 

Following the crash, state police reminded drivers about slowing down in construction zones. 

