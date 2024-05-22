Dearborn police arrest two carjacking suspects, recover loaded AK-47

(CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn police arrested two suspects connected to a carjacking after a chase ensued early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Ford Road and Reuter Street after a victim reported that a man had taken their Dodge Charger at gunpoint. He reported that the suspect was armed with a long gun.

They found the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, prompting a chase, which was later called off.

Police say officers located the vehicle again near Southfield Freeway, initiated a chase and called it off again. Then, around 2 a.m., the car was found in a neighborhood. Dash camera footage shows several officers arresting the suspects.

Two suspects were arrested, and a loaded AK-47 was recovered from the vehicle.

"This incident could have ended in tragedy, and I am thankful that no one was injured," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "Crimes like this will not be tolerated in the City of Dearborn, and all police department resources will be used to locate and arrest the suspects responsible. This incident demonstrates the efficient and safe collaboration between our Night Shift Officers and Special Operations Officers in locating and apprehending two dangerous suspects. Thank you to our Night Shift Team and all the Police Officers involved for a job well done!"