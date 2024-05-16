Watch CBS News
Video shows black bear strolling through Michigan beach town

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Black bear strolls through Michigan beach town
(CBS DETROIT) - A bear was seen strolling through a Northern Michigan beach town Thursday, police said. 

At 8 a.m., police said they responded to reports of the black bear in the area of Tinkham Avenue and N. Sherman Street, close to U.S. 10. They said it was heading north into the Ludington School Forest.

After that, the bear was seen wandering in the area of Staffon and Mitchell streets. 

Trinja Henderson recorded the bear walking in an alleyway.

At about noon, the police department announced that the bear had been "safely returned to its natural habitat." 

Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources assisted Ludington police. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics and entertainment.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 1:44 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

