Video game lounges and 18 new storefronts coming to Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Metro Airport is announcing some big additions that might change how you travel there.

Twenty new ways that air travelers can use to pass the time at DTW are expected to open in 2025. With new restaurants and retail stores on the way, we're taking a look at what you can expect.

Twelve new retail stores will sell all things Detroit, including beloved brands like Detroit Vs Everybody, and a new 24-hour option named after Detroit's oldest neighborhood.

"Giving local businesses and local products a place to be showcased, and also elevating our level of service with our first 24-hour location in Corktown Place," said DTW Concessions and Quality Assurance deputy director Susan Thompson.

Once these open, you'll be able to pick up a few of Michigan's favorite snacks, but there are also six new dining options, including 7greens and Born in Detroit Kitchen + Bar.

"Even most recently with the huge success of the NFL Draft really showed that there's an interest in Detroit, people had a great time. We are a hugely busy airport, and being able to provide a place where local businesses can reach those traveling passengers, I think that's extremely exciting," Thompson said.

Two new gaming lounges by Gameway will also open at the airport, elevating the DTW experience to new heights.

"We heard loud and clear, and as to your point, we have people here 24 hours a day in some capacity and we want to make sure we're here to provide them what they need," she said.

These 20 locations represent more than a fifth of DTW's offerings. Thompson says you should be able to experience them by the beginning of 2025.

All 20 of these new amenities — restaurants, retail stores, and even video game lounges — are intended to improve the experience for DTW's on-the-go customers. In the meantime, they're investing $38 million to upgrade all 67 bathrooms at the McNamara Terminal.