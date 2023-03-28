VIDEO: Detroit police seek 2 suspects in armed carjacking at ATM

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in the armed carjacking of a man while he was at an ATM earlier this month.

The incident happened at about 11:45 p.m. at an ATM in the 13900 block of Livernois.

Police say the 38-year-old man was at the ATM when two armed suspects pulled up in a 10-foot U-Haul truck, approached him and demanded his vehicle.

The victim complied and exited his vehicle, a dark gray Chrysler 300. One suspect drove off in the victim's vehicle, and the other drove off in the U-Haul.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the vehicle was recovered the following day in Oakland County.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects, or has any information about this crime, is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555.