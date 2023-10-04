VIDEO: Clinton Township police searching for man who stole young boy's bike from library
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Clinton Township Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a bicycle from the library last month.
Video footage shows the man taking a young boy's bicycle at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. It was parked at the bike racks located at the Clinton Macomb Library main branch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clinton Township Police Detective Figurski at 586-493-7848 and reference case #23-40290.
