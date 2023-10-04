VIDEO: Clinton Township police searching for man who stole young boy's bike from library

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Clinton Township Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a bicycle from the library last month.

Video footage shows the man taking a young boy's bicycle at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. It was parked at the bike racks located at the Clinton Macomb Library main branch.

We are looking for your help in identifying the man in this video. (Same as the photos in the other post) He decided to help himself to a young boy's bicycle at the Clinton Macomb Library main branch on Monday, Sept. 18 about 12:30pm. If you have any information, please contact Det. Figurski at 586-493-7848 and reference case #23-40290. Thank you Posted by Clinton Township Police Department on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clinton Township Police Detective Figurski at 586-493-7848 and reference case #23-40290.