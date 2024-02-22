VIDEO: Authorities in Macomb County search for suspects who jumped on vehicles, kicked in windshields

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance as they search for multiple suspects who allegedly destroyed vehicles earlier this month.

On Feb. 10, the sheriff's office learned about incidents that happened at 22 Mile and Card and 24 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township.

Both incidents allegedly involved a white Ford F-150 with black wheels. They believe there were four occupants in the vehicle.

Video shows two people exiting the truck's back seat, jumping on the hoods of two vehicles, and kicking in their windshields before getting back into the truck and driving away.

The sheriff's office says one of the individuals was a male with a thin build, and the other was a male with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macomb County Detective Gerkey at 586-469-6634 or daniel.gerkey@macombcountymi.gov.