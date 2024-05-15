Victim robbed at gunpoint in parking lot near Southland Mall, police say

Detroit Medical Center tax exemptions extended, Gordie Howe Bridge updates and more top stories

Detroit Medical Center tax exemptions extended, Gordie Howe Bridge updates and more top stories

Detroit Medical Center tax exemptions extended, Gordie Howe Bridge updates and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Three people were arrested after an armed robbery occurred in the parking lot near a Michigan mall on Monday, police said.

Taylor officers responded to a parking lot at Pardee and Eureka roads near businesses located by Southland Mall and a Target store.

They discovered that the victim was in a parked vehicle and robbed at gunpoint by three teen boys.

Police say the victim was minorly injured during the incident.

The three suspects ran away from the area but were located at a business in the area after a short time. The three individuals were arrested and identified as one adult and two juveniles.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case.