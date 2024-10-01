Mike Stewart/CBS Detroit

Veronica Ortega joined CBS News Detroit in September 2024.

She is very familiar with the region because, for more than three years, Veronica worked as a reporter and weekend morning/noon anchor at WZZM 13 ON YOU SIDE in Grand Rapids, Michigan. That's where she earned a Michigan Association of Broadcasters "Best in Sports" award for her story, "Sparta-Rock Rugby."

Veronica comes to the Motor City with 10 years of broadcast journalism experience. Before moving to Michigan, she also worked as an anchor and reporter at the ABC News affiliate in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Plus, reporting stints in South Bend, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska.

She has covered everything from breaking news, court cases, two historic floods, tornadoes and more. Her favorite stories to tell are human interest pieces. Veronica is a passionate animal welfare advocate and has spent years promoting adoption, fostering, and rescue efforts in every community she has lived in.

Veronica is originally from Chicago, the city, not the suburbs, and holds a master's degree in journalism and a bachelor's degree in history from DePaul University. In 2014, she was an intern at WGN News in Chicago.

When she's not at work, you can find her spending time together with her rescue dog Jingles, binge-watching Netflix, reading as many books as possible and exploring new restaurants around Detroit.