VA head visits Detroit to repair trust at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

(CBS DETROIT) – The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, is on a mission to repair trust following allegations of mismanagement at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center.

"I don't really think we get the service we need," Kenneth Hunroe, a Vietnam veteran who receives care at the medical center, said.

"You just come down here, and they kind of just kind of blow you off," Melvin Trumbo, another veteran, told CBS News Detroit.

Both veterans attended a town hall McDonough hosted on Friday alongside top VA leaders.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

"As difficult as it has been, we do know the path forward to the provision of timely world-class care," McDonough said.

The visit is coming after the VA's Office of the Medical Inspector discovered failures in oversight led to inadequate care for patients.

"We don't trust you enough to talk to you. You have earned our distrust," Sam Riddle, a veteran, said.

A separate review found some fixes were implemented, but there were delays in making those changes.

"We found failures with the former facility leader, the former facility leader, in interviews with staff was described as exclusive, non-collaborative, and hostile," Michael Missal, Inspector General of the Department of Veterans Affairs, said.

Moving forward, McDonough said there will be transparent communication, enhanced staffing and stable leadership.

Starting by announcing the acting interim medical director, Chris Cauley, for the facility will become the permanent one.

"When our employees can speak candidly with me, that they need to be able to speak candidly with their supervisors with their chain of command," McDonough said.

"He made a commitment to me that he will come in and assured the veterans that the health care that they're getting is quality and that they can feel safe and will be taken care of. He tried to do that today. But that he's not done. He's going to stay on top of it. I have his cell. I can get him any time. I can get the people here. And we're going to protect the veterans," said U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan's 6th Congressional District.