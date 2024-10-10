U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of killing motorcyclist in Monroe County crash

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 55-year-old Ohio man after he allegedly hit and killed a motorcyclist in Monroe County in May.

The incident happened at 9:35 p.m. on May 25, on northbound I-75, north of Bay Creek Road, in Erie Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation showed that Christopher L. Taylor, 49, of Trenton, was heading northbound on I-75 on a black 2023 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle.

Taylor was traveling in the center lane when he was allegedly side-swiped by Stacey R. Dillard, 55, of Toledo, Ohio, who was traveling in a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.

The sheriff's office says the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Dillard on Oct. 2. He was taken to the Lucas County Jail in Toledo and appeared in Lucas County Common Pleas Court, waiving extradition back to Michigan.

Dillard was later taken to the Monroe County Jail and was arraigned on the charges of operating while intoxicated, causing death, and driving while license suspended, causing death on Tuesday.

He was given a $500,000 bond.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.