New COVID vaccines available for Michigan residents, health officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - The updated COVID vaccine is available for Michigan residents six months and older, health officials announced Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that residents get the updated coronavirus vaccine along with flu and RSV vaccines to protect themselves against viruses ahead of the fall and winter seasons.

This comes after the FDA and CDC released recommendations for the updated vaccine, which protects against COVID-19 variants currently circulating.

Health officials say respiratory infections are expected to cause many deaths and hospitalizations across the U.S. and in Michigan this year. Over the last two flu seasons, 16 children died from influenza in Michigan. This is the highest number of flu-related deaths in a two-year period in the last 20 years.

Data shows that each year since 2020, seasonal flu vaccine coverage has declined.

"Coverage for the 2023-24 season was 26% overall, down from 34% in 2020-21," the Michigan health department said. "This combined with low COVID-19 vaccine coverage in Michiganders for the 2023-24 season (12.5%) is cause for concern."

Health officials say getting vaccinated is the best way to help reduce the spread of viruses and, therefore, reduce hospitalizations.

"Our best protection against severe illness from these infections are annual vaccinations for flu and COVID-19 and a single dose of RSV for older adults or pregnant individuals," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "The influenza vaccine is widely available at doctor's offices, pharmacies and local health departments. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is available and recommended for everyone six months and older. We urge Michigan families to get these vaccines as soon as possible. You may still become ill this winter season, but these vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from severe disease, which can land you in the hospital or even cause death."

People are able to get the COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines at the same time. Residents can find vaccine locations online.