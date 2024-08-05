University of Michigan's Mott Children's Hospital brings summer camp experience to patients

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - C.S. Mott Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan has launched Camp Little Victors — an immersive experience aimed at bringing the joy of summer to the hospital.

In activity rooms throughout the units, patients and their families can find camp-themed activities like crafts, mini golf and adaptive kayaking.

"It's summertime; we know kids are outside playing, having fun," said chief operating officer of Mott, Luanne Thomas Ewald. "But there's also around 300 children in the hospital today. And so, we wanted to do something to bring summertime into the hospital."

Camp Little Victors provides patients with a chance to have fun and disconnect from treatments and lengthy stays.

"It's fun — it is," said patient Hailee Mattson as she made a dreamcatcher. "I've liked everything we've done so far."

The event is an expansion of Mott's annual virtual monthlong summer camp for its patients and their families.

Staff from Mott's Child & Family Life and Jones Family Center act as "camp counselors" to guide patients through activities.

Patient Brooke Soutar said she enjoys stopping by to do crafts each day and to see familiar faces.

"It looks really nice, and it's nice for families when they get bored because it's always to come down here and get unbored," she said.

"We actually start our day and pop down here every morning before we go off to her appointment," said Brooke's mom, Katrina Soutar. "And at the end of the day, she'll pop on over after her appointment so she can join the activity and have fun. It's just a fun, relaxing place to hang out."