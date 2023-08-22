University of Michigan to offer AI tools to U-M community

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan will offer a custom generative artificial intelligence platform to its entire community, university President Santa Ono announced Monday.

Ono said U of M will be the first major university to offer the platform.

The Information and Technology Services AI platform will be available to the U of M community at no cost until Sept. 30. After that, ITS will inform users about potential costs and will bill U-Maizey and U-M GPT users at the end of each month.

The tools will come with a prompt limit of 25 prompts per hour.

"Just in time for the start of the fall semester, ITS is releasing a suite of custom GenAI tools unlike anything currently offered in higher education, providing our users with AI tools that firmly emphasize the importance of equity, accessibility, and privacy. Thanks to VP Ravi Pendse and team for their leadership," Ono posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The university will be offering three GenAI services: U-M GPT, U-M Maizey, and U-M GPT Toolkit.

U-M GPT

A tool that provides access to popular hosted AI models such as Azure OpenAI and U of M hosted open-source large language models. It allows the users to enter their query, request, or message in the U-M GPT interface. The tool will process the user's input and generate a response.

U-M Maizey

A tool that allows U of M faculty, staff, and students to enrich their GenAI experience based on a custom dataset they provide. This service empowers users to extract valuable insights, discover patterns, and gain deeper knowledge from the available datasets. It is important to note that U of M Maizey is a new technology.

U-M GPT Toolkit

It is the university's most advanced and flexible service offering. It is designed for those who require full control over their AI environments and models. At launch, the API gateway is available upon request.