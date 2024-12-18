University of Michigan issues emergency alert, urges people to avoid area

Detroit child shot after finding gun, Lakeside City Center plan approved and more top stories

Detroit child shot after finding gun, Lakeside City Center plan approved and more top stories

Detroit child shot after finding gun, Lakeside City Center plan approved and more top stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan issued an emergency alert Wednesday night and is urging people to avoid the area.

The alerts, first sent out at about 9:24 p.m., say officers were on the scene of a parking lot between the North Campus Research Complex and the U of M Transportation Research Institute.

Sources with U of M campus police say a man is in distress, and police have been negotiating with him.