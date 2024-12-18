University of Michigan issues emergency alert, urges people to avoid area
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan issued an emergency alert Wednesday night and is urging people to avoid the area.
The alerts, first sent out at about 9:24 p.m., say officers were on the scene of a parking lot between the North Campus Research Complex and the U of M Transportation Research Institute.
Sources with U of M campus police say a man is in distress, and police have been negotiating with him.