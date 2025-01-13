15-year-old driver in custody after leading police on chase in Monroe County

Three shot after argument at Detroit bar, 1 dead, 6 injured in I-96 crash and more top stories

Three shot after argument at Detroit bar, 1 dead, 6 injured in I-96 crash and more top stories

Three shot after argument at Detroit bar, 1 dead, 6 injured in I-96 crash and more top stories

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 15-year-old driver was arrested Sunday night on investigation of fleeing and eluding after a police pursuit took place in the city of Monroe and on Interstate 75.

A 13-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle at the time, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started about 8 p.m. Sunday, when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on East Third Street, east of South Monroe Street. The driver took off and the vehicle accelerated to over 60 mph on the city streets.

That deputy stopped that initial pursuit, but a City of Monroe Public Safety Department officer then saw the vehicle on Winchester Street near East Elm Avenue and began a new pursuit. A second deputy then got involved as the vehicle drove onto I-75 from Exit 15, North Dixie Highway.

The driver continued to flee into Frenchtown Township but returned back into the city of Monroe. The driver was taken into custody after pulling into a driveway on Navarre Street.

The driver, whose name was not released by deputies, was lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

The younger passenger was released to family.

No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the pursuit, officers reported.