Ukrainian family who fled war relaunches handbag business in Ann Arbor

(CBS DETROIT) - Maksym and Alla Kondratenko enjoyed a comfortable life in Ukraine.

They ran a successful handbag business and had two small children when the war with Russia started. Their warehouse was bombed and after living in a war zone for months, they decided to flee to the United States.

They have lived in the Ann Arbor area for two years and are relaunching their fashion brand, Kondra Bags.

"People very often ask me – because I sell in person sometimes – what it means," said Alla Kondratenko. "Our last name (is) Kondratenko."

"We have some friends from Ukraine who are still making these bags," said Maksym Kondratenko. "I think about doing this here and also support them."

The couple gets regular shipments of the bags from Ukraine and stores them in their basement.

They launched a website and shipped the bags from their home, but thanks to customers and volunteers who helped them resettle, they have also begun selling in established stores in the area.

"I was just really touched and inspired by their story," said Mara Davidson, a women's fashion buyer for Bivouac.

For Davidson, their story hits close to home.

"I actually immigrated to the US when I was four years old with my family," she said. "We moved here from Romania, so I know a little bit about coming here and the resilience and hard work it that takes for an immigrant parent to try to provide a better life for their kids – it's kind of the first thing that sold me on like: 'Okay, how do we help these people? Can we bring their products into our store?'"

Mary Cambruzzi, owner of Found in Kerrytown, partnered with Jewish Family Services to host a popup for Kondra Bags, and in one weekend, they sold more than 100 handbags.

"On the second day of it, Maksym was on the phone with his friends in Ukraine who actually make the bags, ordering more," said Cambruzzi. "And just that – that was one of the best parts. There's this chain of people whose lives are impacted by what they are doing here."

She said she was very touched by their story.

"They're an amazing people with a story that really kind of breaks my heart, but also the resilience they've shown to try and re-establish their business – it really touched my heart," said Cambruzzi.

Beyond the couple's background, both Davidson and Cambruzzi said the product also impressed them.

"The materials are absolutely amazing," said Davidson. "The quality is amazing. The colors are beautiful. You can just tell a lot of energy and attention went into every piece."

With a steady stream of inventory and materials, Alla and Maksym hope Kondra Bags can become the success that it once was in Ukraine.

