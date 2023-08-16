UAW to vote next week on authorizing strike amid "slow" contract negotiations

(CBS DETROIT) - A vote among UAW members will take place next week that would authorize a strike against the Big Three.

"We're directing Big Three locals across the country to schedule a strike authorization vote as soon as possible and to communicate the results of the vote to the international by the end of the day on Thursday, Aug. 24," said UAW President Shawn Fain in a Facebook Live Tuesday evening.

This comes amid what Fain calls slow-moving contract negotiations.

"Just keep on fighting, brothers and sisters, let's get what we deserve," says Jon McClellan, a production operator, and UAW Local 375 member.

McClellan says this will be his second contract in his seven and a half years of work, and with negotiations closing in on a month, he's hoping for more family time.

"Maybe I won't have to work until I die, spend time with my kids at the end of my life. You know, maybe actually spend some time with my future grandkids. These are all things that every member goes through," McClellan says.

"UAW family, I'm going to be honest; progress right now is slow. It's too slow," said Fain.

In this latest Facebook Live addressing negotiations, Fain addresses families like McClellan's by demanding the Big Three get "serious" about negotiations with only a month to go.

Fain calls the strike vote a demonstration of the union's strength

"It's a sign of our unity, it's a statement about our resolve. So if we want to make progress at the bargaining table, we need to show the companies that it's not just talk, it's not just your national negotiators demanding progress, but it's 150,000 auto workers working behind them," Fain says.

The decision to strike will be made after votes are reported on Aug. 24.

Statements from General Motors and Stellantis were obtained by CBS News Detroit in response to Fain's Facebook Live on Tuesday.

General Motors:

"We've been working hard with the UAW every day to ensure we get this agreement right for all our stakeholders. We know that our U.S. economic impact supports more than six jobs for every job created by GM. We take that responsibility very seriously, and we continue to bargain in good faith each day to support our team members, our customers, the community, and the business."

Stellantis:

"The discussions between the Company and the UAW's bargaining team continue to be constructive and collaborative with a focus on reaching a new agreement that balances the concerns of our 43,000 employees with our vision for the future – one that better positions the business to meet the challenges of the U.S. marketplace and secures the future for all of our employees, their families, and our company."