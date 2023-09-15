Some UAW members called to "stand up" and strike following no agreement. What does that mean?

UAW calls for midnight strike at three plants

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Auto Workers union announced a strike has officially begun at midnight after no agreement was met with Detroit's three big automakers by 11:59 p.m., Sept. 14.

UAW President Shawn Fain called on the General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4), Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B), and Ford Michigan Assembly Plant - Final Assembly and Paint in Wayne (Local 900, Region 1A) to strike.

Support the strikers. Grab a support graphic for your timeline.#StandUpUAW #OnStrike #StandUpStrike pic.twitter.com/GGIpAeTVzd — UAW (@UAW) September 15, 2023

With the strike now underway, Stellantis issued the following statement:

"We are extremely disappointed by the UAW leadership's refusal to engage in a responsible manner to reach a fair agreement in the best interest of our employees, their families and our customers. We immediately put the Company in contingency mode and will take all the appropriate structural decisions to protect our North American operations and the Company."

What does that mean for plants not called to strike?

Fain says rather than all plants entering a strike at midnight, only a few are called to participate. Facilities that were not called on Thursday will work under an expired agreement with no contract extension.

"Management cannot change terms and conditions of work in your workplace. You do not become an employee at will. You cannot be fired or disciplined for no reason," Fain said a few hours before the strike.

"The strategy will keep the companies guessing. It will give our national negotiators maximum leverage and flexibility in bargaining. And if we need to go all out, we will."

Which plants did go on strike at midnight?

General Motors Wentzville Assembly plant

1500 State Highway A, Wentzville, Missouri

General Motors Wentzville Assembly in Missouri

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex

4000 Stickney Ave., Toledo, Ohio

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant - Final Assembly and Paint

38303 Michigan Ave., Wayne, Michigan