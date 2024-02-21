UAW and Ford reach tentative local agreement, avoiding strike at Kentucky Truck Plant

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Auto Workers and Ford Motor Company have reached a tentative agreement, avoiding a strike at the Kentucky Truck Plant.

Last week, the UAW said that nearly 9,000 autoworkers would strike at Ford's most profitable plant on Feb. 23 if local issues hadn't been resolved.

Local contracts cover issues specific to a particular plant and are not the same as the contract the UAW was striking over last year.

Negotiations for these contracts revolved around health and safety, skilled trades and ergonomics, according to a release from the UAW.

Outside of this contract, the UAW said there are 19 other open local agreements across Ford.

The threat to strike came after UAW President Shawn Fain criticized Ford CEO Jim Farley for making comments about thinking more carefully about where the automaker builds cars in the future.

"Our reliance on the UAW turned out to be we were the first truck plant to be shut down," Farley said. "Really, our relationship has changed. It's been a watershed moment for the company. Does this have business impact? Yes."

Fain responded to Farley's comments and said, "Maybe Ford doesn't need to move factories to find the cheapest labor on Earth," he said. "Maybe it needs to recommit to American workers and find a CEO who's interested in the future of this country's auto industry."

The UAW's historic six-week strike ended in October 2023 after agreements were reached with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.