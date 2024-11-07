U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive last seen in Lincoln Park

Third victim dies in studio shooting, Elissa Slotkin wins U.S. Senate race and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Marshals are searching for a man who failed to appear in court on charges connected to a fatal fentanyl overdose.

Officials say Hugh Lusk was set to appear for a trial in September, but he failed to show up and has been on the run since. He was the subject of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and indicted after a person was killed by a fentanyl overdose.

Lusk is now considered a fugitive in U.S. federal court.

Marshals say Lusk was last seen in the Lincoln Park area and could be driving an older model red Chevrolet Silverado with Michigan license plate DE22011.

According to authorities, Lusk subscribes to sovereign citizen ideologies and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 200-225 pounds. He has brown eyes and is possibly bald or has short hair with a beard.

"The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to bringing dangerous fugitives to justice," Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a release. "Mr. Lusk represents a clear danger to the citizens of Detroit and the Eastern District of Michigan.

"It is believed that his criminal activity has led to the death of a Detroit man. And while Lusk has the presumption of innocence, he should be brought to justice to face these charges. Any assistance from the public in locating Lusk would be a great service to the community of Detroit."

Anyone with information on Lusk's whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 866-865-TIPS (8477) or U.S. Marshals Detroit District at 313-202-6458. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or submit a tip via the USMS tips app.