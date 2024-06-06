Watch CBS News
Two women killed in vehicle crash on M-53 in Metro Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two women, ages 63 and 88, have died after their vehicle was rear-ended Wednesday on southbound M-53 in Shelby Township.

Police said the crash happened at about 12:52 p.m. near 22 Mile Road. 

A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old man was traveling on M-53 when he crashed into another vehicle near a construction zone. The two women were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The male driver was taken to a hospital and was arrested for two counts of moving violation causing death.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Washburn at 586-731-2121 ext. 355 or dwashburn@shelbytwp.org.  

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 7:27 PM EDT

