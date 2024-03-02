Two women dead in wrong-way I-75 crash in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 56-year-old Brownstown Township woman is dead after she was struck along I-75 by a wrong-way driver.

The victim was traveling in the left lane of I-75 southbound near Outer Drive in Lincoln Park around 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, when a 21-year-old woman driving an SUV crashed head-on into her vehicle.

The victim died at the scene. The wrong-way driver was transported to an area hospital but later died of her injuries.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said that officials are still uncertain why the Garden City woman was driving the wrong way on the freeway.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.