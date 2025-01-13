Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people hospitalized after house fire on Detroit's west side

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Two people critically injured in Detroit house fire
Two people critically injured in Detroit house fire 00:29

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people were hurt after a fire broke out Monday night on Detroit's west side.

Fire crews responded to a home in the area of Constance Street and Greenview Avenue. Crews arrived at the scene about three minutes after receiving a 911 call.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, two people were hospitalized in critical condition but are expected to survive. 

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.