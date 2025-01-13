Two people hospitalized after house fire on Detroit's west side

Two people critically injured in Detroit house fire

Two people critically injured in Detroit house fire

Two people critically injured in Detroit house fire

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people were hurt after a fire broke out Monday night on Detroit's west side.

Fire crews responded to a home in the area of Constance Street and Greenview Avenue. Crews arrived at the scene about three minutes after receiving a 911 call.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, two people were hospitalized in critical condition but are expected to survive.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.